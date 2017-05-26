(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 26 (Fitch) 惠誉国际信用评等公司今日发布2016年台湾银行业报告书，报告中比较国内部分银行的财务表现与风险体质。惠誉认为国内经济缓步成长将支撑台湾银行业2017年的获利以及 资产品质。 放款成长与利差压缩减缓将有助于纾解海外放款信用成本温和上升。不动产价格下修的走势趋于和缓，对不动产相关放款品质的压力亦将缓解。 中小企业曝险逐渐攀升，惟银行多数聚焦于优质中小企业并要求足够的担保品，其相关风险实属可控。 惠誉预期台湾银行业于2018 年前将符合新巴塞尔协定 III 的资本规范，于海外业务有拓展计划的银行亦将符合最低资本比率加计两个百分点的要求。同时，国内充沛的存款基础将有助银行符合新巴塞尔协定 III流动覆盖比率达100%最低标准。 订阅用户请点选本文上方连结取得完整报告内容，或访问惠誉官方网站www.fitchratings.com获得更多资讯。 注：此为中文译本，若与原英文版本有任何出入，请以英文版为准。 Contact: Cherry Huang, CFA Director Financial Institutions +886 2 8175 7603 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 编辑附注：惠誉国内评等系依该市场需求或于主权评等相对较低的国家中，提供各受评机构相对信用品质指标。该国国内信用风险最低者，其评等为'AAA'，该国其余受评机构或 债券之评等即以此作为相对衡量基准。国内评等主要提供予该国市场之国内投资人参考使用，并加注受评机构所属国家的专属标记以兹识别，如'AAA(twn)'即为台湾之国内 评等。因此，不同国家之国内评等无法跨国比较。 