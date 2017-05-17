(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
本文章英文原文最初于2017年5月9日发布于：
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1023361">Fitch: Global Growth
Recovery on Track
惠誉评级在最新一期《全球经济报告》中称，全球增长率维持上升趋势，尽管第一季度美国GDP数据令人失望，但中国GDP增长高于预期，且欧元区和日本持续增长。
惠誉的首席经济学家布莱恩·库尔顿（Brian
Coulton）表示，“第一季度美国增长放缓是因为消费疲软，并可能受到临时性因素的影响。失业率降低、财富增长、消费者信心提高和所得税可能削减的前景，将会支持20
17年第二季度消费回升。在中国，早期政策刺激活动的影响已被证明高于预期，住房市场增长放缓的实际速度也比预期的更慢。”
欧元区保持复苏的弹性和幅度，连续第八个季度取得每年1.5%-2.0%的稳定增长。
“私营部门的银行信贷增加、住房市场增强，表明宽松货币政策在欧元区逐渐取得成效，同时，自2015年起财政政策适度宽松、就业增长强劲也起到了支持作用，”库尔顿补充说
。
惠誉预计2017年全球增长率将由2016年时的2.5%加快至2.9%，并且惠誉已在3月将对2018年的预测由3.0%上调至3.1%。2017年美国增长预期已小幅
下调，但中国和日本的增长前景较好。
惠誉的最新一期《全球经济报告》请参见
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com或点击本新闻稿上方链接。
编者注：惠誉的经济学家团队由首席经济学家布莱恩·库尔顿（Brian
Coulton）主管，该团队负责分析国际宏观经济趋势以及其对全球信贷市场的影响，并发布全球宏观经济研究、预测和评论，着重关注20个主要发达经济体和新兴经济体。本
《全球经济报告》是惠誉经济学家团队的旗舰性出版物，另有其他全球经济研究和评论，请参见<a
href="www.fitchratings.com/sovereigns/economics">www.fitchratings.com/sovereigns
/economics
联系人：
Brian Coulton
董事总经理，首席经济学家
+44 20 3530 1140
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
详情参见<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com
注意：本新闻稿为中文译本。如有疑问，请以英文版本为准。
