(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年2月10日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1018842">Fitch: The Trump Administration Poses Risks to Global Sovereigns 惠誉评级表示，特朗普政府对国际经济状况及环球主权信用基本面构成风险。美国政策的可预见性有所降低，已建立的国际沟通渠道和关系常态被搁置，美国政策突然出现意外变化的 可能性升高，可能造成全球性的影响。 主权信用面临的主要风险包括：贸易关系可能发生破坏性改变，国际资本流动可能减少，移民限制可能影响汇款，政策决策者之间的对立可能导致货币及其他金融市场波动加剧或延长 。如果这些风险变为现实，将可能不利于经济增长、对公共融资造成压力并可能进而影响部分国家的主权评级。外部融资的成本升高和机会减少，特别是如果出现货币贬值，也有可能 影响评级。 在评估新一任美国政府实施的政策对环球主权信用状况的影响时，惠誉主要关注增长预期、公共融资状况及国际收支状况的变化，并着重关注中期的出口前景以及外部流动性和可持续 资金可能面临的压力。美国对某些国家的立场可能快速转变，至少初期是如此，但任何可能做出的评级调整将取决于主权信用基本面随之发生的变化，此种变化的发生几乎肯定是缓慢 的。 特朗普总统的经济议程中有部分要素将利于增长，包括姗姗来迟的促进美国基础设施投资、对减轻监管负担的关注、以及可能的减税和税改，假定减税不会导致政府赤字和债务相应增 加。对当前时事的一种解释是，在初期进行一系列颠覆性变革以从根本上重新确立政策方向和意图之后，政府将会稳定下来，采取商业和贸易友好框架，并带来有利的国际溢出效应。 惠誉认为，目前的风险平衡状况可能带来不太有利的全球结果。特朗普政府已经退出跨太平洋伙伴关系协定，确认将重新就北美自由贸易协定进行谈判，指责在海外投资的美国公司， 并威胁将对在海外投资的公司进行财务惩罚，还谴责多个国家操纵汇率，对美国不利。这些措施的全部影响短期内尚不明确，还将取决于多方之间的反复交流以及其他不可预见的发展 。总之，很多事情可能发生变化，但是政府某些措辞的攻击性口吻预示着之后的谈判将不是易事，也意味着妥协的余地不大。 主权信用基本面最可能受到不利变动影响的，是那些与美国有着密切经济和财政关系的国家，美国将因现有的金融失衡、或双边关系框架或做法被认为不公平而对这些国家进行审查。 美国政府已明确表示，将关注加拿大、中国、德国、日本和墨西哥的贸易安排或汇率政策，但受关注的国家可能不止于此。惠誉在去年12月将墨西哥‘BBB+’的主权评级展望调 整为负面，部分程度反映了美国大选后的经济不确定性和资产价格波动性上升。 全球供应链（尤其是制造业产品）的整体性意味着，美国采取的限制与某一国家贸易往来的措施将具有对其他国家的连锁效应。东亚地区和中欧地区的区域价值链尤为发达，分别集中 在中国和德国。 美国拥有世界上最大的移民人口，如果移民限制收紧和遣返移民，可能对汇款流动产生影响。世界银行的数据证实，美国与墨西哥拥有全球最大的移民走廊，以及最大的双边汇款流量 。汇款占洪都拉斯、厄瓜多尔、危地马拉和尼加拉瓜的GDP的比重甚至更高，这些国家的汇款大部分来自美国。 持有美国直接投资（其中至少有部分资金用于主要针对美国的出口行业）的国家面临被施以惩罚性贸易措施的风险。此类国家的名单可能很长，因为美国企业占全球外国直接投资总额 的近四分之一。加拿大、英国、荷兰、墨西哥、德国、中国和巴西是制造业获得美国投资总额最高的几个国家。 联系人： James McCormack 董事总经理，主权评级 +44 20 3530 1286 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Charles Seville 高级董事，主权评级 +1 212 908 0277 Mark Brown 高级分析师 惠誉快讯 +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. 详情参见<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新闻稿为中文译本。如有疑问，请以英文版本为准。 Related Research 2017 Outlook: Global Sovereigns here Trump’s Election Raises Global Uncertainties; Trade, Foreign Policy Switches Could Have a Sizeable Impact here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 