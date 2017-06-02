(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 01 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年5月23日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1024121">Fitch: Savings Product Crackdown Pressuring China Insurer Growth 限制销售中短期储蓄类产品的监管规定将对中资寿险公司的保费增长造成压力。惠誉评级指出，近几年强势扩张并着重销售此类产品的保险公司如果不能生成充足的新保费收入来支付 退保金，将可能面临流动性压力。 中国保险监督管理委员会（保监会）于2017年5月12日出台一项新规定，禁止销售具有短期储蓄特征的年金产品。在这一最新措施出台前，2016年公布的规定限制了五年内 退保或到期的中短期产品的销售。监管机构正在努力推动保险行业向销售主要为客户提供保险保障而非储蓄回报的产品转型。 此次出台新规最终将推动更加可持续的保费增长，并缓和市场上的非理性竞争。部分寿险公司曾通过提供高结算利率激进地销售储蓄型产品。并且将来自此类中短期保单的资金投资于 长期资产，导致了负债与资产之间的久期错配。 然而，新规定可能在短期内对那些高度依赖与银行合作销售中短期储蓄型产品的保险公司造成流动性压力。此类保险公司可能较难生成充足的保费增长以覆盖赔付和退保的支出，特别 是因为符合监管导向的长期保障型产品通常比储蓄型产品更复杂，较难通过银行销售。监管变化将使来自非理性竞争对手的压力降低，而具有强大营销队伍来销售长期产品的大型寿险 公司将从中受益。 去年，对储蓄型产品销售的限制对市场造成较大的影响。2017年第一季度，新增保户投资款（主要是中短期产品）同比下降61%，而2016年第一季度则同比增长214%。 部分寿险公司努力通过销售新规定下已禁止的短期储蓄型年金产品来抵消限制规定对保费增长的影响。2017年第一季度，原保费同比增长37%，而部分保险公司的保费增长高达 700%，主要来自于短期年金产品的销售。 联系人： Joyce Huang（黄佳琪） 董事 +852 2263 9595 惠誉国际评级有限公司 香港中环德辅道中68号 万宜大厦19楼 Mia Yang（杨敏） 分析师 +852 2263 9959 Dan Martin 高级分析师 惠誉快讯 +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 详情参见<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新闻稿为中文译本。如有疑问，请以英文版本为准。 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 