BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Union says the airline is training replacement workers
* Strike vote ends Tuesday afternoon
TORONTO, Sept 12 The union representing Air Canada's ACa.TO flight attendants has filed a grievance over a training program for replacement workers in preparation for a possible strike, the union said on Monday.
A spokesman for the Canadian Union of Public Employees said the airline, the country's largest, was training replacement workers after the flight attendants rejected a tentative contract in August. The union has filed a grievance with the company and Canada Industrial Relations Board.
Air Canada would not comment directly on the grievance or any training program. A spokesman said the airline has contingency plans in place "for a wide range of eventualities."
A strike vote wraps up on Tuesday afternoon, with results expected to be announced later that day. [nN1E77Q0ET]
The tentative deal would have sent the issue of pension benefits for new employees to binding arbitration, the union said in August, in a compromise similar to one that ended a June strike by the airline's check-in and call-center staff.
(Reporting by Allison Martell)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: