* Union says the airline is training replacement workers

* Strike vote ends Tuesday afternoon

TORONTO, Sept 12 The union representing Air Canada's ACa.TO flight attendants has filed a grievance over a training program for replacement workers in preparation for a possible strike, the union said on Monday.

A spokesman for the Canadian Union of Public Employees said the airline, the country's largest, was training replacement workers after the flight attendants rejected a tentative contract in August. The union has filed a grievance with the company and Canada Industrial Relations Board.

Air Canada would not comment directly on the grievance or any training program. A spokesman said the airline has contingency plans in place "for a wide range of eventualities."

A strike vote wraps up on Tuesday afternoon, with results expected to be announced later that day. [nN1E77Q0ET]

The tentative deal would have sent the issue of pension benefits for new employees to binding arbitration, the union said in August, in a compromise similar to one that ended a June strike by the airline's check-in and call-center staff.

(Reporting by Allison Martell)