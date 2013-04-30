By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, April 30 Bahrain-based private equity
firm Investcorp has agreed a sale of its German
insulation firm Armacell to Charterhouse Capital
Partners for over 500 million euros ($655 million).
Armacell was bought by Investcorp in 2007 for 400 million
euros, backed with around 382.5 million euros of debt, according
to Thomson Reuters LPC data. Under Investcorp's ownership
Armacell's sales have increased by 30 percent to approximately
430 million euros.
The sale was started earlier this year in a process managed
by Barclays, attracting a number of private equity firms
including Charterhouse, HgCapital and Pamplona but the sale
stalled after bids received were deemed too low
($1=0.7634 euros)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)