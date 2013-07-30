JAKARTA, July 30 Six months ended June 30, 2013. (trillion rupiah)

Net Profit 8.8 vs 9.7

NOTE: Astra International is Indonesia's biggest listed conglomerate with interests from banking to autos and is controlled by Singapore-listed Jardine Cycle & Carriage .

To read Astra International's full statement on its results, click on: here (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)