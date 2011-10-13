PARIS Oct 13 Global miner BHP Billiton has not had any iron ore shipment to China cancelled or renegotiated in the last few weeks, the company's Chief Executive Ferrous and Coal said on Thursday.

Concern had risen in markets that Chinese steel mills were seeking to postpone shipments or renegotiate fourth-quarter iron ore contracts as spot prices fell to their lowest level since November 2010, traders said, but BHP said it has not experienced any renegotiation.

"We havent had any shipment to China cancelled or renegotiated," Marcus Randolph told journalists during the annual World Steel Association conference, when asked about China.

BHP Billiton is currently selling the "overwhelming majority" of its iron ore using a monthly pricing mechanism, Randolph said, declining to supply a figure.

An even higher percentage of coking coal is sold on monthly pricing formulas, he added. (Writing by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Keiron Henderson)