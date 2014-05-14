LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) -
* Patisserie Holdings - announcement of placing price
* Pricing of its initial public offering by way of a
conditional placing of 46,645,794 new and existing ordinary
shares at 170 pence per share with institutional and other
investors
* Based on the placing price, the market capitalisation of
the company will be £170 million on admission to trading on the
AIM Market
* Company has conditionally raised £32.8 million through the
placing, the net proceeds of which will be used to repay the
group's existing outstanding senior debt and shareholder loans.
* In addition, the selling shareholders will receive gross
proceeds of £46.5 million pursuant to the placing.
