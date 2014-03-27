UPDATE 1-Russia's rising birth rate gives new life to healthcare providers
* MD Medical's 2016 net profit jumped 29 pct (Adds context, detail about dividends)
LONDON, March 27 Rangers International Football Club
* Loss before tax, excluding non-recurring items of 3.5 million pounds in six months to Dec 31, 2013 (vs 7.2 million for seven months to end-Dec 2012)
* Business review to be completed by end of April. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)
* MD Medical's 2016 net profit jumped 29 pct (Adds context, detail about dividends)
LONDON, March 20 No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bovis Homes 30 Close Brothers 20
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's MD Medical Group said on Monday it plans to more than double investments this year to ramp up its network of clinics and hospitals after 2016 net profit jumped 29 percent.