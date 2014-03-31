UPDATE 1-Western Australia shuns Hanson's nationalists in state poll
* BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto avoid new tax (Recasts, adds quotes from Hanson, prime minister and analyst)
LONDON, March 31 - Kier Group £450m Mersey Gateway project reaches financial close
- Halton Borough Council and the Merseylink consortium have reached financial close on the construction of the £450m Mersey Gateway Project, a new six-lane toll bridge over the River Mersey
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto avoid new tax (Recasts, adds quotes from Hanson, prime minister and analyst)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.