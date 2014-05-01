May 1 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):

* Former UBS trader banned for failings related to $2.3 billion unauthorised trading losses by Kweku Adoboli

* Found that Hughes is not a fit and proper person to perform functions in relation to any regulated activity carried on by an authorised or exempt person

* Has banned John Christopher Hughes from performing any function in relation to any regulated activity in financial services industry for failings related to $2.3 billion unauthorised trading losses by another trader Kweku Mawuli Adoboli

* Hughes made enquiries about umbrella's size and influenced decisions about how it would be funded and used Further company coverage: