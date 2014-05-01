Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
May 1 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* Former UBS trader banned for failings related to $2.3 billion unauthorised trading losses by Kweku Adoboli
* Found that Hughes is not a fit and proper person to perform functions in relation to any regulated activity carried on by an authorised or exempt person
* Has banned John Christopher Hughes from performing any function in relation to any regulated activity in financial services industry for failings related to $2.3 billion unauthorised trading losses by another trader Kweku Mawuli Adoboli
* Hughes made enquiries about umbrella's size and influenced decisions about how it would be funded and used Further company coverage:
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
LONDON, March 15 British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.