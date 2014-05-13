LONDON May 13 Sportech Group Plc

* Overall trading remains in line with expectations despite severe winter in north east of United States

* Refinances its bank debt on improved terms with a new 80 million pound multi-currency, revolving credit facility, maturity August 2018.

* Opened a $4m sports bar, restaurant and betting venue in Bradley, Connecticut. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Writing by Keith Weir, 44 20 7542 8022)