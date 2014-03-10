BRIEF-Dazhou Xingye Holdings unit to fully buy electromechanical firm for 99.6 mln yuan
* Says its controlling network firm plans to use 99.6 million yuan to fully acquire Xinjiang-based electromechanical firm
March 10 China's Industrial Securities Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue 2.5 billion yuan ($408.10 million)corporate bond
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/cyc57v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1260 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill on Monday in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 20 SoftBank Group Corp has invested $300 million in shared-office space company WeWork, the first installment of a multi-billion-dollar bet, according to a source familiar with the matter.