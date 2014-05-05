May 5 Target

* says effective immediately, Gregg Steinhafel will step down as CEO, Chairman of board

* Target says John Mulligan, CFO, has been appointed as interim President and Chief Executive Officer

* Roxanne Austin has been appointed as interim non-executive chair of the board

* Target says Gregg Steinhafel to serve in an advisory capacity during transition

* Target says it has hired Korn Ferry to advise on CEO search