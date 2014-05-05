BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics trial results continue to indicate positive safety profile for AST-OPC1
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - trial results to date continue to indicate a positive safety profile for AST-OPC1
May 5 Target
* says effective immediately, Gregg Steinhafel will step down as CEO, Chairman of board
* Target says John Mulligan, CFO, has been appointed as interim President and Chief Executive Officer
* Roxanne Austin has been appointed as interim non-executive chair of the board
* Target says Gregg Steinhafel to serve in an advisory capacity during transition
* Target says it has hired Korn Ferry to advise on CEO search
* US Dedicated has expanded its presence in U.S. with a deployment in CoreSite's New York data center campus
March 21 Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strong revenue from its equities and fixed-income securities trading business.