BRIEF-Coheris FY net result swings to profit of 0.9 million euros
* FY operating profit 1.0 million euros ($1.08 million) versus loss of 0.6 million euros year ago
Dec 18 Dentsu Inc :
* Says to book 24.1 billion yen ($203 million) special profit in Q3 on consolidated basis under Japanese accounting standards
* Says to book special profit on sale of asset properties to undisclosed parties Further company coverage: ($1 = 118.5800 yen) (Tokyo newsroom)
MOSCOW, March 22 The board of directors of Russian daily business newspaper Vedomosti has appointed Ilya Bulavinov, the head of internet broadcasting department of Russian state TV's First Channel, as its new editor-in-chief, Vedomosti said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 22 Police are still searching for one of the two people believed to have launched Wednesday's attack outside the British parliament building, assistant editor of the Daily Telegraph newspaper Christopher Hope tweeted, citing senior government sources.