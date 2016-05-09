May 9 Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing :

* Says it to issue 164,870,163 A shares at 41.37 yuan per share and pay 2,979,320,442 yuan in exchange for 100 pct stake in Le Vision Pictures

* Says total acquisition price is 9.8 billion yuan

* Says it to issue new shares through private placement to raise up to 5 billion yuan

