Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 9 Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp Beijing :
* Says it to issue 164,870,163 A shares at 41.37 yuan per share and pay 2,979,320,442 yuan in exchange for 100 pct stake in Le Vision Pictures
* Says total acquisition price is 9.8 billion yuan
* Says it to issue new shares through private placement to raise up to 5 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yBWR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order