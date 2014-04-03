April 4 Matomy Media Group IPO-MMGP.L:

* Says board has decided not to proceed with IPO at this time despite well-received bookbuild

* UK listing rules requirement could not be met given the international profile of investor demand

* Negative share price performance, volatility in ad tech sector over recent weeks was an additional factor

* The board is considering appropriate options

* Matomy Media Group had said on March 10 that it planned to raise $100 million in London IPO