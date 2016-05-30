UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 T.RAD Co Ltd :
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.7 million shares of its common stock, representing a 2.07 percent stake
* Share repurchase price is 329.8 mlillion yen in total
* Says result will be disclosed on May 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/oWrlCY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources