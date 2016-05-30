May 30 Enish Inc :

* Says 1,100 of 7th warrants were exercised into 110,000 shares of its common shares in May, comprised of 135,000 shares at exercise price 627 yen, 55,000 shares at 655.1 yen, 45,000 shares at 713 yen, 25,000 shares at 696.5 yen 50,000 shares at 649.6 yen, 30,000 shares at 714.9 yen, 20,000 shares at 715.8 yen, 40,000 shares at 662.4 yen, 45,000 shares at 645.9 yen, 25,000 shares at 656 yen and 40,000 shares at exercise price 671.6 yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1mR5no

