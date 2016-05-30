May 30 Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai Co Ltd :

* Says it bought 51 percent stake in Delis Corp by way of a third party allocation, for 50.0 million yen, on May 30

* Says Delis Corp is engaged in restaurant business

* Says the company holds 51 percent stake, up from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/skBq6g

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)