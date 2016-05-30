Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 30 Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai Co Ltd :
* Says it bought 51 percent stake in Delis Corp by way of a third party allocation, for 50.0 million yen, on May 30
* Says Delis Corp is engaged in restaurant business
* Says the company holds 51 percent stake, up from 0 percent
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/skBq6g
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)