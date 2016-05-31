May 31 Daisui Co Ltd :

* Says the company will offer an off-floor distribution of 150,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from June 7 to June 10

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer

