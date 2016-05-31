May 31 Noritsu Koki Co Ltd :

* Says the sub-subsidiary, a limited liability company (Launchpad12), acquired 1.8 million shares of Gene Techno Science Co Ltd, during the period from April 15 to May 30

* Says acquisition price at 3,000 yen per share

* Says payment date June 6

* Says Launchpad12 will hold 57.8 percent voting rights in Gene Techno Science after the transaction

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/a6UGHi

