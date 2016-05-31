BRIEF-Amir Efrati reports 7.5 pct stake in Alcobra Ltd as of Jan. 23
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
May 31 Gene Techno Science Co Ltd :
* Says GK Launchpad12 will be Gene Techno Science's parent company as the result of the takeover bid, effective June 6
* Says GK Launchpad12 will increase stake in the company to 58.2 percent, up from 18.1 percent
* Says Whiz Partners Inc will cut stake in the company to 0 percent, down from 21.5 percent
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6uzFAe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Cymabay announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: