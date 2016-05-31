May 31 Gene Techno Science Co Ltd :

* Says GK Launchpad12 will be Gene Techno Science's parent company as the result of the takeover bid, effective June 6

* Says GK Launchpad12 will increase stake in the company to 58.2 percent, up from 18.1 percent

* Says Whiz Partners Inc will cut stake in the company to 0 percent, down from 21.5 percent

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/6uzFAe

