May 31 Aplix IP Holdings Corp :

* Says 1,950 of 17th warrants were exercised into 195,000 shares of its common shares from May 1 to May 31, comprised of 15,000 shares at exercise price 563.4 yen, 55,000 shares at 565.2 yen, 25,000 shares at 551.7 yen, 60,000 shares at 540.9 yen and 40,000 shares at exercise price 542.7 yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/OMqNjK

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)