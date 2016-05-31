Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 31 Aplix IP Holdings Corp :
* Says 1,950 of 17th warrants were exercised into 195,000 shares of its common shares from May 1 to May 31, comprised of 15,000 shares at exercise price 563.4 yen, 55,000 shares at 565.2 yen, 25,000 shares at 551.7 yen, 60,000 shares at 540.9 yen and 40,000 shares at exercise price 542.7 yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/OMqNjK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)