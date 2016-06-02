June 2 Nippon Systemware Co Ltd :

* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 744,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 3

* Says offering price at 1,145 yen per share

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/TX8IVG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)