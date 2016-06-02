Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 2 Nippon Systemware Co Ltd :
* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 744,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 3
* Says offering price at 1,145 yen per share
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/TX8IVG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)