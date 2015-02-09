UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 9 Bloober Team SA :
* Reported Q4 revenue of 1.4 million zlotys ($380,673) versus 1.1 million zlotys last year
* Q4 operating profit was 255,305 zlotys versus a loss of 35,610 zlotys last year
* Q4 net profit was 214,407 zlotys versus a loss of 86,503 zlotys last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6777 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.