BRIEF-Starpharma complates Vivagel BV phase 3 trials
* Starpharma expects topline results of trials to be available in Q2 of 2017
Feb 9 Blirt SA :
* Said on Friday it reported Q4 revenue of 1.7 million zlotys ($462,280) versus 1.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Said Q4 operating loss was 892,000 zlotys versus a loss of 531,000 zlotys a year ago
* Said Q4 net loss was 847,000 zlotys versus a loss of 482,000 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.6774 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, March 29 Billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman has apologized to clients for betting on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, telling them he was "deeply and profoundly sorry" for losing so much of their money on the investment.