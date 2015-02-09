Feb 9 Delko SA :

* Said on Friday, Solidna DWA Sp. z o.o. Sp.k acquired 21.7 percent stake (1,297,417 shares) in the company from Doktor Leks SA

* Transaction was a result of a transfer of part of Doktor Leks SA to Solidna DWA

* Folllowing transaction, Doktor Leks SA no longer holds any stake in the company

