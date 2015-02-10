Feb 10 Espirito Santo Saude SGPS SA :

* Said on Monday it had approved at the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting company's name change to Luz Saude, S.A.

* It also approved the appointment of Jorge Manuel Batista Magalhaes Correia as chairman of the board of directors

* Effective number of members of the Board of Directors in the current term of office was reduced

