UPDATE 3-Dutch-led tax probes anger Swiss, Credit Suisse says cooperating
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Recasts, adds detail)
Feb 10 2C Partners SA :
* Said on Monday it set issue price of series B shares to 2.2 zlotys per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6893 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Recasts, adds detail)
COPENHAGEN, March 31 Denmark should tighten mortgage regulations for some of its most highly indebted households to help protect financial stability, the country's powerful Systemic Risk Council said in a statement.