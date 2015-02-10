UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10ALITA AB :
* Said on Monday it revoked general manager Vaidas Mickus as of Feb.9 inclusive
* Appointed Ceslovas Matulevicius as a new general manager as of Feb.10
* Raimondas Kurlianskis was elected as chairman of supervisory council as of Feb. 6
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.