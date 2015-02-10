Feb 10ALITA AB :

* Said on Monday it revoked general manager Vaidas Mickus as of Feb.9 inclusive

* Appointed Ceslovas Matulevicius as a new general manager as of Feb.10

* Raimondas Kurlianskis was elected as chairman of supervisory council as of Feb. 6

