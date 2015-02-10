Feb 10 Bank Zenit :

* Approves extension of maturity period for BO-08 series bonds to 3,640 days from 3 years

* Approves extension of maturity period for BO-09, BO-10 and BO-12 series bonds to 3,640 days from 1,820 days

* Approves change of total nominal value of BO-09 series bonds to 5 billion roubles ($75.74 million) from 4 billion roubles

* Approves change of total nominal value of BO-10 series bonds to 5 billion roubles from 4 billion roubles

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1z4dLg5

Further company coverage:

($1 = 66.0170 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)