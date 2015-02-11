Feb 11 Bloober Team SA :

* Said concept of its unit iFun4all Sp. z o.o. game Blind'n'Bluff was accepted by Sony for PlayStation 4 platfrom and by Microsoft for Xbox One console

* Premiere of game Blind'n'Bluff is scheduled for turn of Q2 and Q3 2015

