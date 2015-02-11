UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 11 Bloober Team SA :
* Said concept of its unit iFun4all Sp. z o.o. game Blind'n'Bluff was accepted by Sony for PlayStation 4 platfrom and by Microsoft for Xbox One console
* Premiere of game Blind'n'Bluff is scheduled for turn of Q2 and Q3 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.