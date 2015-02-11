BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
Feb 11Cerved Information Solutions SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday FY 2014 revenue of 331.9 million euros ($375.51 million), up 5.9 pct compared to 313.5 million euros in 2013
* FY 2014 EBITDA of 160.1 million euros, up 5.6% compared to 151.5 million euros in 2013, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 48.2 pct
* Expected dividend distribution of approximately 40 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.