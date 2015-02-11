Feb 11 Ixonos Oyj :

* Said on Tuesday, Tremoko Oy Ab acquired on Feb. 10 altogether 49,008,088 shares of Ixonos from Turret Oy Ab and Holdix Oy Ab, corresponding to 46.1 pct of all of Ixonos's shares

* Said that additionally Tremoko subscribed for altogether 96,670,000 new shares of Ixonos in a directed share issue

* Said Tremoko owns altogether 145,678,088 of Ixonos's shares, corresponsing to 71.8 pct of all of its shares and votes

* Said Tremoko formed an obligation to launch a public takeover bid for all other shares of Ixonos

* Said cash consideration offered in the mandatory takeover bid would be 0.06 euro for each share of Ixonos

* Said Tremoko's aim is that the offer period would begin about on March 3 and end on March 23

