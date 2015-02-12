UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 12 Komputronik SA :
* Said on Wednesday Q1-Q3 2014/2015 revenue was 1.7 billion zlotys ($456.8 million) versus 1.2 billion zlotys last year
* Q1-Q3 2014/2015 operating profit was 29.2 million zlotys versus 16 million zlotys last year
* Q1-Q3 2014/2015 net profit was 18 million zlotys versus 20.6 million zlotys last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7213 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.