Feb 12 Grupa Exorigo Upos SA

* Said on Wednesday its management board recommended to supervisory board and shareholder meeting spending 6.9 million zlotys ($1.9 million) of FY 2014 net profit for dividend payments

* Additionally, management board proposes to spent on dividends payments 813,611 zlotys from dividend fund

($1 = 3.7145 zlotys)