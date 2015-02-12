Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 12 Grupa Exorigo Upos SA :
* Said on Wednesday its management board recommended to supervisory board and shareholder meeting spending 6.9 million zlotys ($1.9 million) of FY 2014 net profit for dividend payments
* Additionally, management board proposes to spent on dividends payments 813,611 zlotys from dividend fund
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7145 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order