BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
Feb 12 Poxel SA :
* Said on Wednesday Societe Generale has fully exercised the overallotment option on the 281,249 additional new shares at the offer price of 6.66 euros per share
* Total number of Poxel shares offered in the context of the IPO reaches 4,031,248 new shares for a total amount of approximately 26.8 mln euros


MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year