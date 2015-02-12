Feb 12 Poxel SA :

* Said on Wednesday Societe Generale has fully exercised the overallotment option on the 281,249 additional new shares at the offer price of 6.66 euros per share

* Total number of Poxel shares offered in the context of the IPO reaches 4,031,248 new shares for a total amount of approximately 26.8 mln euros

