BRIEF-Stephen Brown notifies intention to resign as chief financial officer of STAAR Surgical
* Stephen Brown notified co of his intention to resign as vice president and chief financial officer
Feb 13 PCZ SA :
* Said on Thursday it updated its FY 2014 financial forecast
* Sees now FY 2014 net sales of 82.4 million zlotys ($22.6 million) instead of 99.8 previously forecasted
* Sees now FY 2014 net profit of 18.8 million zlotys instead of 11.7 previously forecasted Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6443 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stephen Brown notified co of his intention to resign as vice president and chief financial officer
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepts for priority review Bristol-Myers Squibb's application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in previously treated DMMR or MSI-H metastatic colorectal cancer
* Landec Corporation reports third quarter and first nine months fiscal 2017 results