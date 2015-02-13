Feb 13 PCZ SA :

* Said on Thursday it updated its FY 2014 financial forecast

* Sees now FY 2014 net sales of 82.4 million zlotys ($22.6 million) instead of 99.8 previously forecasted

* Sees now FY 2014 net profit of 18.8 million zlotys instead of 11.7 previously forecasted

($1 = 3.6443 zlotys)