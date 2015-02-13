BRIEF-R Split III to redeem all Class A and Class B preferred shares
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017
Feb 13 ABS Investments SA :
* Said on Thursday Q4 revenue was 46,698 zlotys ($12,820) versus 72,030 zlotys last year
* Q4 operating loss was 131,826 zlotys versus 168,132 zlotys last year
* Q4 net loss was 1.1 million zlotys versus loss of 814,674 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6428 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* R Split III Corp - all Class A capital shares and Class B preferred shares, Series 1 will be redeemed by co in accordance with terms on may 31, 2017
PRINCETON, N.J./WASHINGTON, April 4 The Federal Reserve's top regulator, who steps down on Wednesday after a career defending tough restrictions on big banks, used his last speech as a U.S. central banker to concede on Tuesday that some of the rules adopted following the financial crisis have proven too complicated and should be adjusted.
* MarketAxess HOLDINGS INC - total monthly trading volume for March 2017 of $155.2 billion