UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16Usak Seramik Sanayii AS :
* Reported on Friday FY 2014 revenue of 165.30 million lira($67.20 million) versus 145.20 million lira year ago
* FY 2014 net profit of 2.03 million lira versus loss of 3.71 million lira
* Q4 revenue of 40.03 million lira versus 34.90 million lira year ago
* Q4 net profit of 1.13 million lira versus loss of 1.80 million lira year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.4600 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.