UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 16Macro Games SA :
* Reported on Friday flat Q4 revenue at of 1.0 million zlotys ($273,246)
* Q4 net loss of 121,802 zlotys versus net profit of 122,510 zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6597 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.