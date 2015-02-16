BRIEF-Rorze Systems signs contract worth 11.29 bln won
* Says it signed a 11.29 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipment
Feb 16PCH Venture SA :
* Reported on Friday Q4 revenue of 6,750 zlotys ($1,845) versus 8,219 zlotys year ago
* Q4 net loss of 15,879 zlotys versus net loss of 91,971 zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.6576 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 4.0 billion won contract with a China partner to provide CCM(Compact Camera Module) inspection equipment in Nanchang, China