April 7 Robert Walters Plc

* Net fee income for the first quarter of 48.1 mln stg, an increase of 3 percent

* Q1 net fee income from Asia Pacific of 19.7 mln stg, down 11 percent; up 2 percent in constant currency

* Continues to trade in line with current market expectations

* Group headcount of 2,412 (31 december 2013: 2,307)

* Market conditions in Australia remain challenging, however there are some early signs of a return of market confidence

* Good performance maintained across the UK