April 24 (Reuters) -

* African barrick gold plc - q1 gold production of 168,375 ounces 18% higher than q1 2013

* African barrick gold - cash costs1,2 of us$756 per ounce sold, 15% lower than q1 2013

* African barrick gold -average realised gold price of us$1,303 per ounce was 19% below q1 2013

* African barrick gold - revenue of $216 million and ebitda1,3 of $65 million were 12% and 21% respectively below q1 2013

* African barrick gold - all -in sustaining costs1,2 of us$1,131 per ounce sold, 3% lower than q4 2013 and 28% lower than q1 2013

* African barrick gold -remain on track to achieve guidance of 650,000-690,000 ounces of gold production at aisc per ounce of between $1,100 and $1,175