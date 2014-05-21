May 21 (Reuters) -

* Fy group revenue up 7.0 percent to 508.5 million stg

* Fy group profit before tax up 28.2 percent to 22.8 million stg

* Final dividend increased 14.5 percent to 14.2p per share

* Trading in the initial weeks of the current financial year has been as anticipated

* Continue to see good growth in parcels volumes, albeit inevitably at a lower rate than in the second half of last year

* Says expectations for the current year therefore remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: