July 8 Dunelm Group Plc

* Over full financial year, total sales grew by 7.8 percent and like for like sales by 2.1 percent

* Final quarter lfl sales growth of 5.5 percent

* Gross margins for final quarter estimated to have improved by about 50 bps on year, with 80 bps improvement for fy

* Anticipates pretax profit for year will be about £116m