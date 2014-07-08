Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) -
* CFO says Castle Donington e-commerce distribution centre performing in line with expectations
* CEO says womenswear sales on like-for-like basis slightly higher in Q1
* CFO says new M&S.com site has 3.2 million customers signed up, expects to eventually get 6 million
* CEO says happy with step by step improvements being made by firm
* CEO Marc Bolland says "really committed to what I am doing" Further company coverage: (Reporting by James Davey)
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
FRANKFURT, March 15 Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann plans to remain in his job even after the carmaker has been sold to France's Peugeot, the German executive told German magazine Auto Motor und Sport.