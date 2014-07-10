BRIEF-Russia's Rusagro says Q4 net profit down 56 pct yr/yr
* Q4 2016 net profit was down 56 percent compared to the same period last year and totalled 2.47 billion roubles ($41.78 million).
LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) -
* FD sees initial capital investment of Primark's entry into U.S. at "less than 200 million stg"
* FD says Primark's Q3 like-for-like sales growth ahead of H1's 4 percent
* Shares up 1.8 percent after firm raises year earnings Further company coverage: (Reporting by James Davey)
* Q4 2016 net profit was down 56 percent compared to the same period last year and totalled 2.47 billion roubles ($41.78 million).
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.